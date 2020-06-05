Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections

delhi

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:56 IST

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) disease cases in Delhi exceeded the 25,000-mark on Thursday as the Capital added 1,359 new infections, continuing with the trend of reporting more than 1,000 cases daily.

The city recorded 44 more deaths from the respiratory illness that took its total fatalities to 650, according to the state’s official health bulletin. Out of these, 22 deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours and the remaining were added as part of a backlog cleared by the death audit committee.

With the exception of June 1, the Capital has been recording at least 1,000 new infections daily for the last eight days. Delhi is now in the third scenario for which an expert committee, set up in March-end, had advised the government to prepare for — 100 cases a day, 500 cases a day, and 1,000 cases a day. The government this week also set up a second 5-member expert committee to evaluate its preparedness to handle an increase in Covid-19 cases even as the Capital has been easing lockdown measures in accordance with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 1’ plan.

Delhi is also nearing the 10,000-mark in recoveries, with 9,898 patients having recovered from the disease till Thursday, according to the bulletin.