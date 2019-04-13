CBI prosecutors ask for separate chamber

CBI public prosecutors in the newly constructed Rouse Avenue Court Complex are unhappy with the space given to them and have written to district and sessions judge OP Saini, requesting for separate space.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The lawyers are complaining about the one hall 32 CBI public prosecutors have to share with state prosecutors and court staff.

Inaugurated on April 8, Rouse Avenue houses 26 special courts where all corruption cases in Delhi will be tried. The court has three magisterial court rooms, including one where cases related to MPs and MLAs would be tried.

The letter dated April 9 reads, “… more than 32 prosecutors including 5 female prosecutors of CBI along with their 65 staff members… have been posted, but only one small hall has been provided to the office of Prosecutors of CBI on share basis with the Prosecutors of NCT of Delhi and Enforcement Directorate.”

The CBI prosecutors said that looking into the serious nature of prosecution work done by its prosecutors and “status of CBI”, “the hall is insufficient and highly derogatory”.

The CBI public prosecutors have demanded exclusive hall space with individual chambers. As an alternative arrangement, they sought two small halls on each floor with separate chambers for women public prosecutors.

In their letter, the CBI prosecutors said that lack of separate office chambers is a big impediment in the administration of criminal justice as the public prosecutors are part and parcel of the criminal justice system.

