‘Central norms not being implemented’: Minister

Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday said that central government guidelines are not “fully implemented” in Delhi when it comes to allocation of funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan component of the budget.

“It has been noticed that central government guidelines are not fully implemented as such. For this, he [Gautam] has asked the department to come forward with a proposal to monitor and evaluate it on regular basis to ensure effective execution of schemes and programmes as per prescribed norms,” the office of the social welfare minister said in a press statement.

The Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan is a strategy which is supposed to ensure that targeted financial and physical benefits from all the general sectors of development are channelised to the benefit of Scheduled Castes.

First Published: May 31, 2019 03:40 IST