e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Change in wind direction reduces stubble burning share in Delhi pollution to 10 per cent: SAFAR

Change in wind direction reduces stubble burning share in Delhi pollution to 10 per cent: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution has “decreased significantly” and is estimated at 10 per cent for Tuesday, as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

delhi Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Stubble burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Monday and 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season.
Stubble burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Monday and 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution dropped to 10 per cent on Tuesday due to a change in the wind direction, according to a central government forecasting agency.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said 3,068 farm fires were spotted over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday.

The boundary layer wind direction became southwesterly on Tuesday morning after a long spell, which is unfavourable for the transport of pollutants from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, according to the agency. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution has “decreased significantly” and is estimated at 10 per cent for Tuesday, it said.

SAFAR said it was a typical example of high fire count and its low impact on Delhi’s air quality due to unfavourable transport level winds, “demonstrating how meteorology can play a decisive role”.

Stubble burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Monday and 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season.

It was 32 per cent on Saturday, 19 per cent on Friday and 36 per cent on Thursday.

Last year, the stubble contribution to Delhi’s pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data.

SAFAR has predicted a marginal deterioration in the air quality on Wednesday and Thursday.

The national capital’s air quality slipped back into the “very poor” category again on Tuesday after recording a marginal improvement over the last 24 hours.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department said the air quality had improved on Monday with high wind speed aiding dispersion of pollutants. However, stagnant nighttime conditions led to accumulation of pollutants.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 311 at 3 pm. The 24-hour average (AQI) was 293, which falls in the “poor” category.

It was 364 on Sunday, with stubble burning contributing 40 per cent to Delhi’s pollution.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’,201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In