CISF readies for Metro reopening, no word on when services will resume

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:21 IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started preparations for the resumption of Metro services in Delhi-NCR, although there is no official word yet on when services will restart.

According to CISF officials, they have been asked to make sure services can be resumed at short notice.

Delhi Metro services have remained suspended since March 22, when the Janta curfew was observed. While other modes of public transport have been allowed, with restrictions, as part of the gradual easing of lockdown norms, the Metro, which catered to nearly 2.4 million passengers daily pre-pandemic, has remained suspended.

According to a senior CISF official, who asked not to be named, the force has been directed to be prepared to resume services. An official from the ministry of home affairs, which is in charge of guidelines for unlocking services and economic activities across India, however, said there has been no date set yet by the government for the resumption of Metro services.

“ CISF is prepared with all security arrangements whenever it opens,” another official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

When contacted, housing and urban affairs (HUA) minister Hardeep Singh Puri declined comment on the matter. Last week, Puri told the Economic Times in an interview that a call on this could be taken in two weeks. He added that he resumption would be staggered.

The CISF official said the force has been directed to ensure that metal detectors and other equipment such as X-ray scanners are kept at the ready.

“Because the force was stationed in different locations to maintain distancing norms during the pandemic, it has been directed that the personnel may now be mobilised and positioned at Metro stations as per the requirement. We also have directions to ensure that there are enough face shields, gloves and other protective equipment as need be to enforce social distancing and safe frisking of passengers,” the second official said.

CISF used to have 12,500 personnel at 254 Metro stations across Delhi. Apart from securing the stations, CISF personnel also frisk the passengers and patrol areas near stations . The second official said Delhi Metro is already on high alert, along with other significant government installations and buildings in the capital, on account of Independence Day (August 15).

In April, HT reported that CISF was preparing new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Delhi Metro, to be implemented once services resume.

Officials said once in effect, the new SOPs will include use of the Aarogya Setu contact tracing app .

CISF is also considering providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to personnel deployed in areas with heavy public movement . Food stalls and other commercial outlets within stations will have additional access controls in place and CISF personnel will be directed to follow certain safety measures.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has finalised the protocols for passenger movement at its stations and trains. These include cashless transactions at ticketing counters, designated spots for passengers to stand and wait for trains, use of face masks and Aarogya Setu mobile app, and alternate seat on trains being left vacant.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said: “ DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines are in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our valued commuters.”

Community medicine expert Dr Jugal Kishore of Safdarjung hospital said, “It is about time the government started Metro services, as people are facing a lot of inconvenience while commuting. As per the last sero survey, which was conducted during the peak of the infection, 23% of the population had developed antibodies. The positivity rate has gone down now. So it is safe to open public transport and ensure people follow all the precautions such as the use of sanitisers and masks and social distancing.”