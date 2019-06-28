Cong leaders meet L-G over ‘worsening’ law and order

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit along with senior party leaders met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday to discuss the “worsening” law and order situation in the national capital.

The Congress urged the L-G to urgently intervene to control the increasing number of crime cases. The party submitted a memorandum detailing the “heinous crimes” such as robberies, snatchings and shootouts that have been reported in the city in the last one month.

“In the past few weeks, many heinous crimes have been committed in Delhi, some of them in the heart of the Capital. The Delhi Police are standing as mute witnesses,” said Dikshit, three-time former Delhi chief minister.

Hindustan Times had on July 17, analysed the rising incidents of shootings in the city. At least 220 bullets were fired on the streets of Delhi in 43 incidents of shooting reported in the Capital between May 17 and June 15.

Dikshit said tdhat the L-G in response to the Congress’ memorandum expressed his concern about the law and order situation in the city and assured the leaders that measures will be put in place to address the problem. She said that they also put forth their suggestions before Baijal to control crime.

