Cop intervenes in skirmish outside Delhi’s Saket restobar, hurt

A Delhi police head constable on night patrol was injured after he attempted to intervene in a brawl outside a restobar in south Delhi’s Saket in the early hours on Sunday.

While the constable is out of danger, a case was later registered on the complaint of a man named Manish Kaushik.

According to Kaushik, he visited the resto bar on Friday where he had a disagreement with a woman customer.

“On Saturday night, Manish again visited the bar. During the early hours on Sunday, when he was leaving the place, he again bumped into the woman who was accompanied by two other men were in the parking area. He claimed that she asked the two men to attack him alleging that he had insulted her the previous night. The men then hit him with a bottle on Kaushik’s face. The bottle broke on impact,” said a senior police officer who is not authorised to speak to the media.

During the scuffle, head constable Manoj who was on patrol duty in the area, witnessed the commotion and intervene into the fight.

The men then attacked the cop and smashed the broken bottle on his face as well. Manoj suffered a deep cut on left side of the face, police said.

“A PCR patrol in the area also reached the location and caught the woman but her two male associates managed to flee from the spot. The suspects who are absconding are bouncers at a club in Gurugram. They have been identified and will be arrested soon. The woman, Soni Chaudhary, was arrested and sent to jail,” said the officer.

The injured cop and Kaushik, meanwhile, were taken to a hospital where they received treatment and were later discharged. Kaushik suffered a cut on his chin and forearm, police said.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 00:47 IST