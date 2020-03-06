Coronavirus hits Holi spirits: Parties, annual events stand cancelled

delhi

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:03 IST

The detection of coronavirus in Delhi and other parts of India has dampened the cheer of Holi festivities this year. Some of the biggest annual Holi events across the Capital have been called off, to stay away from the infectious virus, which has claimed lives across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other government officials have also announced that they won’t participate in the Holi Milan programme.

The Holi Moo Festival, which was to see its 14th edition in the Capital this year, stands cancelled. The festival had become a popular affair and witnessed over 7000 attendees from the world over countries in 2019. “This is the biggest Holi festival in Delhi. People from 80 countries participated last year. Being an organiser, it’s my responsibility to ensure safety and security of the people. Due to the unrest in Delhi, because of Covid-19, we have decided to skip this year’s edition. When there is so much uncertainty around it, it’s only good to not have such a big gathering,” says Anshuman Ghulati, the director of the festival.

Even the celebrations at the cultural hub of Dilli Haat have been called off. “Keeping the health of attendees in mind, we have cancelled both the events that were supposed to take place at Dilli Haat — INA and Janakpuri,” says Sudhir Sobti, chief manager, PR and Events, Delhi Tourism.

The painting exhibition, Contemporary Golden Krishna, which was supposed to open today at Nandjeet Khemka Art Gallery, Natya Tarangini in Saket has been postponed. The artist, Krishn Kanhai, says, “Everyone’s safety is our top priority, so because of the coronavirus scare, we have postponed our exhibition.”

Not just mass gatherings, even office celebrations have also affected due to this situation. Vineet Taing, president, Vatika Business Centre, says, “We won’t be playing with colours this Holi, across all our business centres, because they are mostly from China. We have also issued a health advisory to all our clients to strategically place hand sanitizer and put up awareness posters to encourage people to maintain personal hygiene.”

A similar case will be at M3M Group. Arrman Chaudhry, president, people and culture, says, “In the wake of coronavirus, and as a precautionary measure, we have cancelled our Holi event which was planned for our employees. The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us.”

