Day after being shot by robbers in Delhi, street dog succumbs to injuries

A day after a street dog was shot in its hind leg by two fleeing motorcycle-borne robbers in northeast Delhi’s Gautampuri, the injured canine succumbed to injuries on Monday afternoon at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre where it was undergoing treatment, the police said.

Police are waiting for the dog’s autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death. A non-governmental organisation (NGO), working for stray animals, had been taking care of the injured dog at the hospital. The dog had given birth to four puppies only three days ago. The litter was nearby when the robbers shot at their mother. The NGO has adopted the four puppies.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), said they have arrested one man and apprehended his juvenile accomplice while two more persons on a scooty, who were aiding the motorcycle-borne men, are absconding. “We have recovered the pistol which was used in the crime. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused and recover their motorcycle and a scooter used during in the incident, as well as the robbed money,” Thakur said.

The DCP said the two were apprehended from the Seelampur area after they were identified with the help of the footage of CCTV footage. Two robbers wearing helmets had targeted Ravi Kumar Rathore, a collection agent, in Gautampuri around 3.45pm, the police said.

“The robbers had pointed a gun at him and asked him to hand over the cash he had collected from clients. When Rathore refused, the robbers fired on the ground to scare him,” the DCP said. It worked as Rathore handed over Rs 15,000 to the robbers, the police said.

However, as the two were getting away on their motorcycle, a street dog from the neighbourhood began chasing them. “Realising that the dog was catching up with him, the pillion rider pulled out his gun and shot the dog,” the DCP added.

Hit in its leg, the dog gave up the chase and lay on one side of the road even as her puppies gathered around her. The photo of the dog with its puppies has been widely shared on social media. The police were informed and a team was rushed to the spot.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 13:01 IST