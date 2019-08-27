DCW resuces 16-year-old girl from traffickers

delhi

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:15 IST

The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday said it rescued a 16-year-old girl from an alleged trafficking racket operating out of Holambi Kalan near Narela in outer Delhi.

The girl’s parents died several years ago and she was living with her two sisters in Assam. Over nine months ago, a person known to one of her sisters lured the three to come to Delhi. The person had promised them a high paying job in a cup manufacturing company and forced them into prostitution, the DCW said in a statement.

The 16-year-old managed to escape on August 19 and reached the Badli railway station where a woman helped her call the DCW’s 181 helpline, the commission said.

However, police said that it was rather a bypasser who had spotted the girl and informed the police after which the girl was rescued.

“We filed a case immediately after the girl was found. The minor girl told us she was kept captive along with many other girls. She also told that on several occasions she was intoxicated and subjected to sexual abuse,” a senior police officer from the outer north district, said.

The minor also told the police that she does not know the exact area or places where she was kept. “We had conducted an extensive search of the area, but since the girl does not remember any of the locations, we are facing difficulty in tracing the premises. A team is working on it,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the commission said the girl was kept with 20 other minor girls. “The girl told us that they were given food only once in 24 hours and that too intoxicated with certain substances. They were kept in locked rooms and were not allowed to interact with each other,” it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the minor was sent to a shelter home. “The police must form special teams to search for the rest of the girls and rewards should be announced for anyone who gives information about them.”

