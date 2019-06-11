DDA housing scheme: Second deadline ends, response muted

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s 2019 housing scheme, launched in March and whose deadline for applications was extended to June 10, has received muted response from the public.

While the land-owning agency is yet to collate the final data on the number of application received, it had got close to 50,000 applications for 18,000 flats till last week.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “We will get the final count of applications by Tuesday. But, we have decided not to extend the scheme.”

The authority had extended the deadline for the scheme following poor response from prospective buyers. The previous deadline was May 12.

Till last week, DDA has got close to ₹570 crore as earnest money, which applicants have to give while applying for the scheme.

A senior DDA official attributed the poor response to the experience people had with the housing scheme in 2014.

That year, the DDA had received 1 million applications for 25,000 flats, mostly in Low Income Group (LIG) category in Narela and Rohini. But due to the extremely small size of the LIG flats, poor transport connectivity to the housing complexes and lack of basic infrastructure, close to 13,000 were returned.

Of the 18,000 flats put on sale in 2019, 8,300 are in LIG category, 1,500 in Middle Income Group and 450 in High Income Group, and 7700 in economically weaker section category. All the flats are located in Narela and Vasant Kunj.

According to a DDA official, “A majority of the applications are likely to come for the flats in Vasant Kunj.”

Narela, which is one of the three major urban extensions projects planned by DDA, continues to be a major cause of concern for the land-owning agency. In absence of adequate infrastructure, a majority of flats in Narela have been returned by allottees of previous schemes.

