DDA offers shops, offices in new scheme

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:03 IST

With several of its shopping complexes lying vacant for years, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to launch a special scheme to allot shops and office spaces in these complexes on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To begin with, the landowning agency will put up 225 shops for auction in these shopping complexes located across the city.

The decision was taken recently at a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal.

Subu R, commissioner, land disposal, DDA, said, “These 225 small shops and office spaces are located mostly in Local Shopping Complexes mainly in residential localities of Rohini, Narela, east Delhi, west Delhi as well as south Delhi. We will keep the scheme open till all the shops are disposed of. These will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

To make the process easier for people, the land-owning agency has decided to allot these units online. “People can apply for properties online by paying 10% of the total cost upfront. The information will be uploaded soon. We are in the process of preparing the software,” Subu said.

The DDA has developed four types of commercial complexes: District Centres (15), Community Centres (50), Local Shopping Centres (122) and Convenient Shopping Centres (about 400). But a large number of these complexes are lying in a state of neglect.

Hindustan Times had recently reported that a large number of DDA shops and various shopping complexes are unused. Despite repeated attempts, the land-owning agency has not been able to sell its commercial units and currently has an inventory of nearly 800-900 unsold commercial shops.

According to a senior DDA official, this decision will help a lot of small-time shopkeepers who couldn’t purchase shops during earlier auctions. “Now, people can select the location of their choice and pay the predetermined amount for the commercial built-up space. We are hopeful of disposing of all the commercial units,” the official said.

The DDA is in the process of disposing of all the vacant plots and built-up spaces under its jurisdiction.

Last month, the Delhi L-G had directed the land-owning agency to dispose of all the vacant land parcels in the city in a bid to prevent them from being encroached upon.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:03 IST