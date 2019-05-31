Decongestion plan on cards for Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation in a house meeting on Thursday approved a “management plan” for busy markets such as Sadar Bazar and Kamla Nagar that entails decongesting these shopping hubs and increasing on-street parking charges.

The civic body has already implemented such a plan in Karol Bagh after taking anticipatory approval from the House. The corporation plans to expand the scheme to Kamla Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Sadar Bazar and other areas to promote the use of public transport and make the markets pedestrian-friendly.

In Karol Bagh, the civic body has pedestrianised Ajmal Khan Road and regularised parking and traffic movement. It also hiked on-street parking rates to discourage private cars.

Civic officials, however, said it does not necessarily mean parking charges will be enhanced in other markets. It can be done only after making an ‘area parking plan’ and a detailed dialogue with traders’ associations. “Decongestion is our prime focus. We have to implement these plans with support from traders. We are discussing it with the traders’ associations and exploring where it can be implemented,” North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi said.

In Kamla Nagar, things have reached an “advanced phase” whereas in Sadar Bazar, discussions with traders would begin in the next few weeks, she said. Earlier this month, Sadar Bazar traders had requested her to decongest the market on the lines of Karol Bagh.

The civic body’s proposal said roadside parking (in markets) should be discouraged by limiting it to half a lane and enhancing on-street parking charges.

In Karol Bagh, the corporation has increased parking charge for cars onArya Samaj Road.

Joshi, however, said at present, there was no plan to enhancing parking charges in these areas. “We have identified some locations in Sadar Bazar for off-street parking. Once area parking plans are in place and if we get sufficient off-street parking, then only we can think of enhancing on-street parking rates or completely banning it,” Joshi said.

Devraj Baweja, general secretary of Confederation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, said haphazard parking and traffic jams are major problems.

“A decongestion plan on the lines of Karol Bagh is very much required in the area. The civic body should provide ample off-street parking before restricting roadside parking,” he said.

First Published: May 31, 2019 05:16 IST