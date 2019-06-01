Defamation case: Court frames notice against rebel AAP MLA Mishra

A Delhi court framed notice against rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra in a defamation case filed by Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain. In a separate defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed by Jain, the court has listed the matter for framing of notice for July 3.

Jain had moved the court against Mishra after the latter, in a press conference on May 7, 2017, accused him of handing over a bribe to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain accused Sirsa of defaming him on May 9, 2017, by alleging that the minister circulated illegitimate money within the party.

In the complaint to the court, Jain on May 19, 2017, said that his “reputation” took a “grave hit and it caused irreparable damage to his reputation”. The defamation suit against Mishra will be heard on July 8.

Mishra, in a statement, said that he will now expose each and every lie that Kejriwal and Jain have uttered. “ They will have to stand before me and respond to every scam and corruption for which they were responsible,” he said.

Sirsa said that he would be able to comment on the matter after seeing the court’s order.

Advocate Gautam Dhamija, who appeared for Jain, said that now the case will go on trial and Jain will depose the facts of the case before the court. “There will be post-summoning evidence on behalf of Satyendar Jain. He would be coming to the court and be deposing the facts of the case. And after that Mishra’s lawyer would be cross-examining us,” Dhamija said.

Jain filed two criminal defamation complaints in the court against Mishra and Sirsa on May 19, 2017. The maximum punishment, if convicted for criminal defamation, is two years.

Mishra, who was the water minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, was suspended from the party in May 2017.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 04:06 IST