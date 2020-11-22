e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi adds 5,879 cases, third-highest one-day deaths

Delhi adds 5,879 cases, third-highest one-day deaths

With nearly half the tests being conducted using RT-PCR, the positivity rate — proportion of samples that test positive among those tested – also went up to 12.9% on Saturday’s. This had dropped to 10.59% the day before.

delhi Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 02:49 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times
A health worker wearing PPE kit collects sample from a girl for Covid-19 test, at a Children's Home in New Delhi.
A health worker wearing PPE kit collects sample from a girl for Covid-19 test, at a Children's Home in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

The city reported 5,879 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, even as fewer tests were conducted on the day than usual, owing to Chhath Puja festivities.

However, the number of fatalities remained high, with state authorities reporting 111 deaths of the infection on Saturday, the third-most reported in a single day in the Capital. November 18 saw the highest single-day toll — 131.

Saturday’s deaths took the Capital’s Covid-19 toll to 8,270.

Meanwhile, just over 45,500 tests were conducted as per Saturday’s health bulletin, as against an average of over 62,000 over the last three days.

However, a high proportion of Saturday’s tests — almost 48% — were conducted using the more accurate RT-PCR method, while the rest used the cheaper and faster, but less sensitive rapid antigen method.

In Delhi, the ratio of RT-PCR and rapid antigen test had been skewed since it was deployed in mid-June. In a review meeting with union home minister Amit Shah last week, Delhi was asked to double the number of tests conducted in a day, while increasing the number of RT-PCR tests, which are considered the gold standard for Covid-19 diagnosis.

With nearly half the tests being conducted using RT-PCR, the positivity rate — proportion of samples that test positive among those tested – also went up to 12.9% on Saturday’s. This had dropped to 10.59% the day before.

“There were fewer cases — 3,000 or so — on Diwali and Sunday [the next day] as well. So we cannot go by one day’s trend. The numbers have to remain low for at least a week before we can say the third wave of infections is over,” said Dr Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Even though fewer cases were reported on Saturday, the number of hospitalisations was the highest so far in the city. As per the bulletin, 9,522 people were admitted to various city hospitals. At present, 55% hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients are occupied, as per the state government’s Delhi Corona App. Further, 86.8% of all intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied as on Saturday.

Over the past week, the Delhi government added 663 ICU beds in its hospitals, while 500 ICU beds were operationalised in a DRDO facility in Dhaula Kuan, and 42 private hospitals — in addition to 33 that had been ordered previously — were asked to reserve 80% of their ICU beds.

'Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2': PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses 'serious concern' over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar's verdict, writes Mark Tully
'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
