Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘severe’ day after Diwali

delhi

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:57 IST

Air quality across the national capital turned ‘severe’ on Monday, a day after the Diwali celebrations.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality on Delhi stands at 463 at 9 am. The AQI was 480 at Pusa, 436 at Lodhi Road, 735 at Delhi University, 397 at IIT Delhi and 460 at Delhi airport.

Delhi recorded “very poor” air with AQI of 390 on November 8, 2018, the day after Diwali. In 2017 it was “severe” with an AQI of 403 (October 20) while in 2016 the AQI was 445 the day after Diwali (October 31). The air quality had remained dangerously high for a week after Diwali in the previous years.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

In the run up to Diwali this year, the air quality has been much cleaner in comparison to days preceding the festival since 2016. Experts had warned that the real test will start after Diwali. On Saturday, a day before Diwali, AQI was 287 (poor) compared to 338 (very poor) on the festival’s eve last year. AQI on Diwali eve in 2017 was “very poor” at 302.

This Diwali also saw people defying the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting firecrackers. The top court had in 2018 banned polluting firecrackers and ordered that only green firecrackers can be manufactured and sold.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 09:28 IST