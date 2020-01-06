Delhi Assembly election 2020: How to check your name in modified constituency-wise voter list

delhi

Technology is playing a major part in this year’s Delhi Assembly election. Not just QR code and booth app, the election commission has put the entire voter list online.

The website of Delhi’s Chief Election Office has a link on the homepage about the electoral roll published on January 6, 2020. If voters click on that link, it takes them to the list of rolls which is further sub-divided into two parts - Main Roll and Modification. While the main roll is a constituency-wise list of all the eligible voters in Delhi, the modification will include names and details of those voters which got them corrected.

Each link takes the user to a list of constituencies, and the various part numbers. When a voter click on the Part Number, it will display the constituency details like location, year of revision, identification etc. The page also contains the Google map location and photographs of the polling booth and a list of all the registered voters there.

Alternatively, voters can also check their names in the voter list of Delhi. The two criteria listed on the National Voters’ Service Portal are search by name and search by Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

To search a name, the voter needs to provide details such as assembly constituency number and name, voters’ name, father name, house number voter identity card number, etc. If they can’t find their name, the voters can send an SMS to get details on the registered mobile number.

If the voters choose EPIC number, they will have to give their voter ID number and all the details will be diplayed on the screen.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that assembly polls in the national capital will be held in on February 8. Briefing the reporters in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

He said the election notification will be issued on January 12. The last date of nomination of candidates is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.