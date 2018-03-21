Delhi assembly passes resolution for SC-monitored CBI probe into SSC scam
AAP MLA Pankaj Pushkar passed the resolution, which was later passed by the Delhi assembly.delhi Updated: Mar 21, 2018 20:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
The Delhi assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into all exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from 2016, following an alleged scam in an examination.
The resolution was moved by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Pankaj Pushkar and later passed by the assembly.
The resolution also demanded a white paper on the real condition of businesses and creation of jobs in the country.