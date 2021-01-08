Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

delhi

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:57 IST

Border crossing points to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for traffic on Friday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws enacted in September to liberalise the sector.

The Delhi Police have advised commuters from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara as Chilla and Ghazipur border crossings are closed.

The Delhi-Haryana borders at Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh, too, remain closed.

The police have advised commuters from Haryana to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders. The traffic from Haryana has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Commuters have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, and NH-44.

Motorists can also take the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad routes between the two states.

The protests have been going on for 44 days now and farmers leaders will hold another round of talks with the Centre on Friday.

Thousands of farmers took out a tractor rally on Thursday near Delhi as a “trailer” of their planned march on the Republic Day if the government does not accept their demands for scrapping the laws, which they say benefit big corporations at their cost.