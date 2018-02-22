Delhi chief secy assault case: Arrested AAP MLAs sent to 14-day judicial custody

AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi chief secretary, were on Thursday sent to Tihar Jail for 14 days in judicial custody by a Delhi court, which reserved its order on their bail pleas for Friday.

The two MLAs on the expiry of their one-day judicial custody were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon who heard their bail applications.

The court had on Wednesday rejected the demand of the police to interrogate them in its custody and kept the bail matter for Thursday as the prosecution wanted to place some documents before it.

The court had on Wednesday termed the alleged assault on the Chief Secretary was a “highly sensitive” case.

The magistrate had refused the plea of the Delhi Police to quiz them in custody for two days, saying the legislators were ready to cooperate in the investigation and no case property was to be recovered from them, which was the basic purpose of police custody.

The two MLAs were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the bureaucrat during a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19. While Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli, was arrested on Tuesday night, Khan was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.