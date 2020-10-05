e-paper
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting to control air pollution

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting to control air pollution

The Delhi government is planning to launch a mega campaign against pollution

delhi Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI File)
         

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to finalise the city’s action plan to control air pollution in the coming winter months.

“They (officials) will present their action plans. After that, the Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, will launch a mega campaign against pollution,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said on Thursday addressing a press conference.

Also Read: Mercury drops, Delhi’s air begins to worsen

Officials of the environment department, development department, Public Works Department, all the three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, transport department, traffic police, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation and Delhi Jal Board will be present at the meeting.

According to the Delhi government, last year, massive stubble burning took place in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, which contributed to 45% of Delhi’s air quality deterioration.

