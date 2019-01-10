Delhi HC allows DMRC to induct new disabled-friendly buses

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to procure semi-low floor mini buses for last-mile connectivity provided they are equipped with hydraulic lifts to make them accessible to the differently abled.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao gave the order came while hearing an application filed by the DMRC in a pending petition filed by activist Nipun Malhotra who had challenged the induction of semi-low floor buses for public transport on the ground that they were not disabled-friendly.

Appearing for the petitioner, his counsel Jai Dehadrai, opposed the plea but later agreed after the hydraulic lifts clause was agreed upon.

In its application, the DMRC had requested permission for the mini buses saying its fleet of feeder service vehicles was not in a good condition. It had said the state transport department was refusing to register such buses as they did not have low floors as ordered by the high court in 2007.

The metro had stated that it needed to augment its “depleting” fleet as soon as possible, to provide last mile connectivity to commuters, it be permitted to procure semi-low floor CNG mini buses and assured the court that ramps or electric lifts would be fitted to make the vehicles accessible to those who are on wheelchairs.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:11 IST