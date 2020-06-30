Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jamia violence on July 6

delhi

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 02:45 IST

The Delhi high court Monday said it will hear next week the pleas related to the violence during Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December 2019.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for July 6 as arguments were not completed and the rejoinder filed by one of the petitioners was not on record.

“Let the matter be adjourned to July 6,” said the bench, hearing the case through videoconferencing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, contended that “irresponsible” pleadings are filed in the rejoinder of one of the petitioners, Nabila Hasan, who has sought action against the police for allegedly brutally attacking the petitioners, students and residents of JMI.

As her rejoinder to Delhi Police’s reply, filed in the petition, was not on court’s record, Mehta said he will address the bench on this issue on the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Hasan, said he has filed an application seeking an addition to the prayer made in the petition