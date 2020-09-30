e-paper
Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme till December 31

Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme till December 31

The scheme launched in August last year allows all categories of houses an exemption from late-fee payments while their pending water bills are waived off partially or fully, depending on the housing category

delhi Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:57 IST
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha.
Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday extended the scheme under which consumers can avail a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, till December 31.

“In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the DJB has been further extended by 3 months and will now end on December 31,” DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha tweeted.

The scheme launched in August last year allows all categories of houses an exemption from late-fee payments while their pending water bills are waived off partially or fully, depending on the housing category.

Housing colonies in Delhi are categorised from A-H. For ‘A’ and ‘B’ category colonies, a 25% rebate is given on principal arrears. A 50% waiver is granted to colonies in ‘C’ category while 75% waiver is given to ‘D’ category colonies on the principal pending arrears.

top news
