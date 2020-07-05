e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi LG Anil Baijal inaugurates world’s ‘largest’ Covid care centre

Delhi LG Anil Baijal inaugurates world’s ‘largest’ Covid care centre

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.  Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world.

delhi Updated: Jul 05, 2020 10:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Anil Baijaland Sh SS Deswal, DG ITBP visited the 10K bedded Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.
Anil Baijaland Sh SS Deswal, DG ITBP visited the 10K bedded Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.
         

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid care centre, the “largest” of its kind in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here on Sunday.

The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.  Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world.

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre.  Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
LIVE: Australia’s Victoria continues to report fresh cases of Covid-19
LIVE: Australia’s Victoria continues to report fresh cases of Covid-19
Modern day humans inherited DNA linked to Covid-19 from Neandarthals, claims study
Modern day humans inherited DNA linked to Covid-19 from Neandarthals, claims study
CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road
CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In