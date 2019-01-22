Delhi man stabbed to death by friend over drunken brawl

A drunken brawl led to a man stabbing his 25-year-old friend to death in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased, Sharad (identified only by his first name), lived in the government quarters at Kashmere Gate with his aunt, who is part of the multi-tasking staff of the Delhi Police. Police said Sharad was unemployed.

Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (north), said the accused killer, Harish (goes by a single name), had managed to escape from the spot, but was caught within hours of the murder.

According to police, on the night of the murder, Sharad and Harish were returning home with their three friends after dinner in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

“Sharad and Harish got into a drunken argument which ended with them verbally abusing each other. Their friends had intervened and separated them at that time,” the deputy commissioner of police said.

Later, Sharad got off near the MCD office in Kashmere Gate to walk towards his home.

Just then, the duo allegedly started abusing each other once again and Harish allegedly picked up a knife from a stall on the roadside and stabbed Sharad in the neck.

“Sharad sustained a deep stab wound in the neck and his friends rushed him to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The killer managed to push away his friends and flee the spot,” the DCP said.

The police were alerted about the incident around 11.20pm. They registered a murder case and arrested Harish in the early hours of Monday.

Harish, too, is unemployed, said police.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:59 IST