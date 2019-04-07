Delhi man who fought Lok Sabha polls held for procuring cannabis

A 50-year-old man with disabilities and his son were arrested for allegedly procuring drugs from Nepal, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and selling them in the city, the police said on Saturday. Around 3.5kg of cannabis worth around ₹3 lakh was recovered.

Police said the man, Basu Dev Dass, claims to be the national president of Rashtriya Divyang Sena. They said Dass had unsuccessfully contested the two previous general elections as the party’s candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency. He was to file his nomination for the same seat for the elections this year as well, the police said.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said Dass had previously been involved in five cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Excise Act. “Dass was arrested in the past for similar crimes,” Singla said.

Dass and his son Badal, 22, were arrested on Friday following information that the two had procured cannabis in large quantities, and would deliver the same near Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Kala Kendra in central Delhi.

