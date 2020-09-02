Delhi master plan 2041: All you need to know

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 07:26 IST

The Delhi Development Authority will start public consultations for the preparation of Master Plan of Delhi-2041, a vision document for the city’s development in the next two decades, from Wednesday. The existing Master Plan of Delhi-2021, which came into effect on February 7, 2007, will be in force till the new plan is notified.

The authorities have drawn out a calendar of activities for the next two months, seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups, in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

“The public engagement strategy is being pursued rigorously. These meetings are scheduled to be conducted during the months of September and October with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and trader associations, industry associations, informal sector, women, children and youth, professional bodies and associations etc,” the DDA said in a statement.

Here’s all you need to know about Delhi master plan 2041:

•The public consultations are planned to be held online, given the Covid-19 situation.

•According to the DDA, the Master Plan shall be a strategic enabling plan. Sustainability, inclusivity and equity are the underlying core principles. The policies would majorly focus towards having quality living for the citizens of Delhi and establish its potential at global economic level and cultural powerhouse.

•To begin the process of public engagement, an online meeting is planned on Wednesday with the RWAs of unauthorised colonies of Delhi, to understand their issues and discuss possible solutions for improving the quality of life of residents in these area.

•The RWAs or groups can register themselves for the meeting by sending an e-mail to mpd2041@gmail.com. Subsequently a link to the meeting with the time slot and reference material will be shared via e-mail.

•For enhancing public participation, the DDA has already launched an interactive microsite as the “Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041”, which will share information on the preparation of MPD-2041 and will provide citizens the opportunity to share their feedback and opinions through visioning and perception surveys.

(With inputs from PTI)