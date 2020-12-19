Delhi mayors likely to call off stir outside CM’s residence today

delhi

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:27 IST

Mayors and councillors of Delhi’s three municipal corporations, who have been sitting on a protest outside the chief minister’s residence for the past 13 days, are likely to leave the protest venue on Saturday following court orders.

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri is expected to meet the mayors and councillors outside CM’s residence around 3pm on Saturday. After that, the protest will be called off, said a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Mayors and BJP councillors have been protesting outside the CM’s residence since December 7, demanding pending dues worth Rs 13,000 crore. The BJP-led corporations claim that they are unable to pay salaries to their employees as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has not released the dues.

On Saturday, South Corporation Mayor Anamika Singh, who was on an indefinite hunger strike, was admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She is said to be stable right now.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash, who was undergoing treatment at the protest site, said that they have been served notice by the Delhi Police to vacate the protest venue.

“We are law-abiding citizens. We will follow the court’s order and leave the venue. But our protest will continue in a different form. We will now take this battle for the rights of municipal employees to each ward,” said Jai Prakash.

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar said that Puri, along with party’s state unit chief Adesh Gupta, will visit the mayors and councillors outside CM’s residence at 3 pm.

“It is unfortunate that Delhi CM couldn’t find time to meet these people for the past 13 days. A decision to take this protest forward in a different way will be taken soon,” said Kumar.