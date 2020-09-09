e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0

Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0

Trains started running on the 65.35km Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and on the 57.58km Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar

delhi Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Drivers during the trial-run of Metro trains on the Blue Line, ahead of its resumption from September 9.
Drivers during the trial-run of Metro trains on the Blue Line, ahead of its resumption from September 9.(PTI)
         

The Delhi Metro resumed services on two more of its lines starting 7am Wednesday. Trains started running on the 65.35km Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and on the 57.58km Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

Commuters were seen coming early to the stations, where they were met with three levels of screenings and sanitisation before being allowed to enter the station premises. With more lines opening, the Delhi Metro will also face the task of crowd management, but Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said they are prepared to handle the load without compromising on the SOP.

From Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services in a graded manner after a gap of 169 days. The first line to be opened was the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre) and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

On Wednesday, too, services will be available to passengers in two shift timings -- from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm. Entry and exit will be restricted at stations, and commuters can check which gates will remain open on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation website, www.delhimetrorail.com.

“As part of the stage one graded resumption of Metro services, the Delhi Metro has resumed operations on Blue and Pink lines. Along with these two lines, the Yellow Line and the Rapid Metro, which had already opened on Monday, will continue operations,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0
Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty active member of drug syndicate: NCB
Rhea Chakraborty active member of drug syndicate: NCB
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In