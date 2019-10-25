e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Delhi Metro services to be available till 10 pm on Diwali

The metro rail operator said that services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line.

delhi Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.
Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
         

Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

“The last metro train will depart from terminal stations of Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21), Red Line (Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda to Rithala), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre), Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh), Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh), Pink Line (Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) at 10 pm on October 27 instead of the usual 11 pm,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Friday.

The metro rail operator said that services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:06 IST

tags
top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘We’re the single largest party, will form govt’: BJP Haryana in-charge
‘We’re the single largest party, will form govt’: BJP Haryana in-charge
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News