Delhi Metro services to be available till 10 pm on Diwali

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:06 IST

Metro services will be available till 10 pm from all terminal stations of all lines on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

“The last metro train will depart from terminal stations of Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21), Red Line (Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda to Rithala), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre), Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh), Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh), Pink Line (Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) at 10 pm on October 27 instead of the usual 11 pm,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Friday.

The metro rail operator said that services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:06 IST