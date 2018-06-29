Delhi Metro strike on hold after workers restrained by high court

The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained employees and staff council of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from going on strike from midnight given the inconvenience it would cause to around 25 lakh commuters.

In its interim order, the court also held that prima facie the action of the employees was not justified or legal since sufficient notice had not been given to the DMRC.

The court’s order hours before the deadline Delhi Metro workers gave the DMRC to meet their demands for better pay and a union. The DMRC filed a petition in the high court seeking to restrain the employees from going on strike.

“Considering the fact that the petitioner is running a public utility service which caters to around 25 lakh citizens of Delhi on a daily basis, who largely come from middle income group, and the fact that they would be greatly inconvenienced if the respondents (DMRC employees) go on a strike, as also the fact that, prima facie the action of respondent does not appear to be justified or legal since sufficient notice has not been given to the petitioner and the conciliation proceedings are still in progress. I am inclined to grant interim relief. Accordingly, respondents are restrained from going on strike on 30/6/2018 or till further orders in the matter,” the court said.

The DMRC employs around 12,000 people, with non-executive staffers accounting for about 9,000. The non-executive staff, like train operators, station controllers, maintenance staff and technicians, have held protests at metro stations since June 19 to press for their eight demands.

“Our first demand is that the DMRC Staff Council be changed to a DMRC employees union as the council is not a constitutional body and so, it does not have any teeth,” said council secretary Ravi Bhardwaj on Thursday.

“Other demands include implementation of our Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) as per the 3rd pay revision scale,” he added.