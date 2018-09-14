Delhi Police set to separate probe, law and order duties

The Delhi Police are starting a pilot project to improve pendency of cases and the quality of investigation by separating the duties of investigation and law and order.

In a meeting with the lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, police told the L-G that they are implementing the division of duties at two police stations in each of the 14 police districts.

A spokesperson of the L-G’s office said, “In order to improve the quality of investigation, a pilot project is being planned for separation of investigation from law and order.... The investigation teams will be under the inspector (investigation). This newly created wing will be given sufficient staff, resources and a clear mandate of their responsibilities and duties.”

Police are working on having a separate team in each police station. Police have planned this project to reduce the number of pending cases.

The Delhi Police also informed the L-G that it is working to integrate their record of daily arrests with prisons, courts, prosecution branch and the forensic science laboratory for better monitoring of cases. Police are also integrating the helpline (100) so that distress calls are directly sent to police stations, to reduce response time.

Police told the L-G that they would electronically update their ‘Rojnamcha’, which is a record of cases, complaints or noting of every activity in the police station area.

