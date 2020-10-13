e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Pollution levels continue to dip, AQI ‘poor’ at 298

Delhi: Pollution levels continue to dip, AQI ‘poor’ at 298

Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average AQI at 7 am touched 298. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

delhi Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker sprays water at a demolition site to control air-pollution, in New Delhi on October 11.
A worker sprays water at a demolition site to control air-pollution, in New Delhi on October 11. (PTI)
         

The pollution levels over the national capital continued to worsen on Tuesday, as the air quality index (AQI) touched 298, or in the poor category .

Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average AQI at 7 am touched 298.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

Also read: Delhi’s air worsens as farm fires rage, wind speed stays low

CPCB data for Delhi on Sunday and Monday showed the AQI of 216 and 261, respectively.

India Meteorological Department’s scientists attributed the accumulation of pollutants due to low-wind speed blowing over the national capital and a spike in stubble burning incidents the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

tags
top news
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
India, US too cautious with ‘elephant in room’ China: US official
India, US too cautious with ‘elephant in room’ China: US official
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
State of the economy: The recovery question
State of the economy: The recovery question
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In