Delhi records 1,647 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours: All you need to know

delhi

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:34 IST

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,647 new coronavirus cases, taking city’s cumulative tally to over 1.16 lakh, while deaths rose to 3,487 after 41 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Here are 7 important things you need to know

• There are 17,807 active cases is Delhi, with over 9,900 people in home isolation. At least 95,699 people infected by the virus have recovered, discharged or migrated from the time Delhi recorded it’s first case in March.

• While not only the gradual decline in cases indicates national capital’s effectiveness in flattening the curve, it is also the recovery rate – currently at 81.7 per cent – which has signalled Delhi’s grasp over tackling the disease outbreak.

• Delhi had last reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 on June 23. The cases have witnessed gradual decline since then.

• A total of 7,36,436 people have been tested by the authorities in the state so far, out of which 22,528 tests were conducted on Wednesday. According to the state bulletin, authorities in Delhi have conducted 38,759 tests per million.

• As of July 15, total containment zones in Delhi have risen to 659, two more than a day before.

• Delhi, which was supposed to see over a lakh cases by June end and had sought help from Centre to amp up measures to treat those infected by the virus, has close to 19,000 beds vacant as on Wednesday. These beds are available in hospitals, dedicated COVID care centre and dedicated COVID health centre.

• Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to review hospital-wise data on deaths and analysis of Covid-related fatalities in the national capital. Authorities at state-run Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital said it is soon going to launch a plasma bank, which will be the third such facility in the national capital.