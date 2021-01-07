e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records 486 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.63 %

Delhi records 486 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.63 %

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

delhi Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi recorded 486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 new fatalities on Thursday. These new cases resulted from the 77,522 tests conducted the previous day, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent and the total number of cases climbed to 6,28,838. The death toll mounted to 10,644.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

Delhi had recorded 654 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent. The national capital had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19 pandemic

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months. On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, 585 on January 1, 494 cases on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, and 442 cases on January 5.

India recorded 20,346 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total infection tally to 10,395,278, according to the health ministry. Total recoveries in the country crossed the 10-million mark and the national recovery rate went up to 96.36%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45%.

(with agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Covid-19: China locks down Hebei, 11 million people barred from leaving
Covid-19: China locks down Hebei, 11 million people barred from leaving
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In