e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Delhi News

Delhi’s air deteriorates to ‘very poor’ range, but may improve on Thursday

Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the winds remained calm through Tuesday night, but an approaching western disturbance might help improve the situation from December 12.

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An IMD scientist said that from December 14, Delhi’s air quality will deteriorate again due to dense fog.
An IMD scientist said that from December 14, Delhi’s air quality will deteriorate again due to dense fog.(ANI / Twitter )
         

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, setting on the brink of the ‘very poor’ range. Experts say slow wind speed and the cold weather did not allow pollution particles to disperse.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9am on Wednesday was 399, against the 369 reported on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the winds remained calm through Tuesday night, but an approaching western disturbance might help improve the situation from December 12.

“The wind on Tuesday was 6-8 kmph and it is likely to remain in the same range on Wednesday too. However, on Thursday and Friday there is a forecast of rain and the wind speed is likely to go up to 25-30kmph. This will help improve air quality,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Srivastava, however, said that from December 14, Delhi’s air quality will deteriorate again due to dense fog.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had partially relaxed the restrictions on construction and demolition activities imposed by it across the national capital region (NCR), following the CPCB suggestions that air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and surrounding areas has improved to ‘poor’ category from ‘severe’.

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world. The national capital’s smog-filled air is in news at the ongoing UN Climate Summit in Madrid.

Visitors and world leaders attending the COP 25 Climate Conference are being immersed in simulated smog conditions of New Delhi as part of a creative drive for urgent action against air pollution. One or two minutes inside London-based artist Michael Pinsky’s pollution pods and visitors begin experiencing shortness of breath.

“I have tried to distil the whole bodily sense of being in each place through these pollutions pods. Being in Sao Paulo, for example, seems like a forest sanctuary as compared to living in the Indian capital New Delhi, until your eyes start to get wet from the sensation of ethanol. On the other hand Tautra is unlike any air you’ll have ever breathed before. It is very pure,” Pinksky told PTI.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha today, Northeast erupts in protest
Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha today, Northeast erupts in protest
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
From phones to air travel, rates could go up as govt revisits GST slabs
From phones to air travel, rates could go up as govt revisits GST slabs
6 people, including police officer, killed in New Jersey gunbattle
6 people, including police officer, killed in New Jersey gunbattle
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News