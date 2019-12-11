Delhi’s air deteriorates to ‘very poor’ range, but may improve on Thursday

delhi

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:41 IST

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, setting on the brink of the ‘very poor’ range. Experts say slow wind speed and the cold weather did not allow pollution particles to disperse.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9am on Wednesday was 399, against the 369 reported on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the winds remained calm through Tuesday night, but an approaching western disturbance might help improve the situation from December 12.

“The wind on Tuesday was 6-8 kmph and it is likely to remain in the same range on Wednesday too. However, on Thursday and Friday there is a forecast of rain and the wind speed is likely to go up to 25-30kmph. This will help improve air quality,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Srivastava, however, said that from December 14, Delhi’s air quality will deteriorate again due to dense fog.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had partially relaxed the restrictions on construction and demolition activities imposed by it across the national capital region (NCR), following the CPCB suggestions that air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and surrounding areas has improved to ‘poor’ category from ‘severe’.

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world. The national capital’s smog-filled air is in news at the ongoing UN Climate Summit in Madrid.

Visitors and world leaders attending the COP 25 Climate Conference are being immersed in simulated smog conditions of New Delhi as part of a creative drive for urgent action against air pollution. One or two minutes inside London-based artist Michael Pinsky’s pollution pods and visitors begin experiencing shortness of breath.

“I have tried to distil the whole bodily sense of being in each place through these pollutions pods. Being in Sao Paulo, for example, seems like a forest sanctuary as compared to living in the Indian capital New Delhi, until your eyes start to get wet from the sensation of ethanol. On the other hand Tautra is unlike any air you’ll have ever breathed before. It is very pure,” Pinksky told PTI.