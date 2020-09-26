e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week

Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week

Wind speed in Delhi over the next few days will remain at 15-20kmph, after which it will gradually reduce

delhi Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Throughout the next week, the AQI level is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ range but slightly on the higher end.
Throughout the next week, the AQI level is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ range but slightly on the higher end. (Representational Photo/HT File)
         

Air quality in the national Capital is likely to plunge in the next few days, due to a gradual decrease in wind speed and an increase in the instances of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

At 7am on Saturday the hourly average air quality index (AQI) reading according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 155 (moderate) as against the overall recording of 134 (moderate) on Friday.

On Thursday, the AQI recording of Delhi stood at 104 (moderate).

Also Read: Monsoon begins withdrawing next week, above normal day temperatures likely over NW India

“Throughout the next week, the AQI level is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ range but slightly on the higher end. It all depends on how much stubble burning takes place in Punjab and Haryana,” said a senior India Meteorological Department official.

The official added that wind speed in Delhi over the next few days will remain at 15-20kmph, after which it will gradually reduce.

On a scale of 0-500, an AQI reading of 0-50 is considered good (minimal health risk), 51 -100 is satisfactory (minor discomfort to sensitive people), 100-200 is moderate (breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart disease), 200-300 is poor (breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure), 300-400 is very poor (respiratory illness on prolonged exposure) and 400-500 is severe (affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases).

tags
top news
There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India replies to Pak PM’s UN speech
‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India replies to Pak PM’s UN speech
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In