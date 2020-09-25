Monsoon begins withdrawing next week, above normal day temperatures likely over NW India

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:14 IST

Above normal day temperatures will impact all of northwest India as monsoon begins withdrawing from west Rajasthan next week.

Monsoon withdrawal this year is set to be 11 days late as September 17 is the normal date of its commencement. While withdrawal will begin from northwest India; eastern parts of central India, parts of east India, including Bihar and West Bengal, northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya will continue to receive above normal rains in the first week of October, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weekly weather report released on Friday morning.

“We had an intense rain producing system which invigorated the monsoon in the past week. A remnant low moved from west Pacific which merged on Bay of Bengal which strengthened the westerlies and caused rain all along the west coast and path of low-pressure area. So, a lot of heavy and extremely heavy rain was recorded during the past week which is likely to gradually reduce,” said Sunitha Devi, scientist at IMD who presented the weekly weather report.

She added that for the past five years, monsoon withdrawal has been late, beginning only after September 15. During the first week of September, there was a 30% deficiency in rain but it was covered in the next week, recording 7% excess rain and in the third week, 40% excess rain was recorded.

Monsoon rain over the country since June 1 is 9% excess with 29% excess over south peninsula, 17% excess over central India, 15% excess over northwest India, and 4% excess over east and northeast India.

The normal date for complete withdrawal of monsoon from the country is October 15 as per the new monsoon onset and withdrawal dates issued by IMD in April this year. Until last year, the normal date for commencement of withdrawal was September 1 and October 15 for complete withdrawal. The new onset dates are based on monsoon data from 1961 to 2019 and withdrawal dates are based on data from 1971 to 2019 analysed by scientists in IMD, Pune.