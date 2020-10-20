e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well

Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) air quality early warning system said that the AQI did not further worsen to the very poor category because of high wind speed

delhi Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on Monday.
A Metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
         

The national Capital’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday continued to remain in the poor category, as the hourly data showed 232 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin on Monday showed that the overall AQI of Delhi was 244, a marginal improvement from Sunday’s 254, which also fell in the poor category.

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) air quality early warning system said that the AQI did not further worsen to the very poor category because of high wind speed.

“The predominant surface wind was coming from the western direction of Delhi. The wind speed was around 12 kilometres per hour (kmph) and the sky remained largely clear on Monday morning accompanied by mist,” the early warning system said.

tags
top news
Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Punjab CM to table Bill against Centre’s farm laws today
Punjab CM to table Bill against Centre’s farm laws today
‘These are small things’: Pathan reveals how CSK take care of players
‘These are small things’: Pathan reveals how CSK take care of players
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In