Delhi’s last elephant Lakshmi, missing for 2 months, rescued; mahout held

Two months after Delhi’s last elephant Lakshmi went missing and for whom a pan-India alert had been sounded, the pachyderm was finally rescued and her mahaout, Saddam, caught late on Tuesday night.

“The elephant and mahaout have been traced and forest officials have been informed about it,” said Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East).

The elephant and the mahaout were traced from east Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar near Chilla village, the police said.

“While we have rescued the elephant, her caretaker, Yusuf Ali and his son Shakir are still at large and a hunt is on to nab them,” said a senior police officer.

A 14-member team of forest department and three police teams on Tuesday had chased, for over eight hours, the elephant’s caretaker and his two accomplices, who had managed to flee with the mammal on July 6.

A senior officer from the forest department, on condition of anonymity, had said that all this while the elephant was hidden in the Yamuna floodplains which has tall grass, barely 800 metres away from office of the deputy commissioner of police (East).

A case had been registered against the trio for allegedly fleeing with the elephant from the Shakarpur police station area.

The forest department had renewed its search operation on Tuesday, a day after the caretaker’s family said that the elephant is with Ali in the city itself and had been hiding at the banks of the Yamuna near ITO.

59-year-old Lakshmi, suffering from a zoonotic viral disease, is Delhi’s last elephant, who was supposed to be “siezed” by the forest department for rehabilitation. The move was in accordance with a high court order to take elephants (protected under the Wildlife Preservation Act) in the city away from human habitation.

The family had moved the Delhi high court seeking anticipatory bail after their application was rejected by a city court.

Ali’s younger son Shajib had said that their next hearing for the bail plea is on September 23 and that they would have brought the elephant out in public once his father and brother are granted bail.

