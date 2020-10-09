Delhi: Two suspected criminals held after gunfight; second such operation on same day

delhi

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:48 IST

Nearly 19 hours after four men wanted in several crimes were arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team after 50 bullets were exchanged in Rohini, a similar gunfight in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar led to the arrest of two men with criminal history late Thursday night. Both of them suffered gunshot injuries in their legs and were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

One of the arrested persons, identified as Karamvir alias Kala, was allegedly involved in several murder cases and there was a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

On Thursday evening, the police received information about the movement of two suspected criminals in Ambedkar Nagar area. This led the police to the information that the two suspects would be coming near the Devli crossing bus stop. Accordingly, a trap was laid and an exchange of fire took place when the two men were asked to surrender, they said.

“During the gunfight, Karamvir alias Kala,30, from Delhi’s Kanjhawala suffered two bullet injuries in his legs. He is a dreaded criminal carrying a reward of Rs one lakh and involved in multiple murders. His associate Vikas,21, from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, also suffered a gunshot injury in his leg. They were arrested and moved to Safdarjung hospital,” said DCP Kushwah.

According to Kushwah, a total of 11 rounds were fired. The two suspects fired five rounds and the police fired the remaining in retaliation and self-defence. Two sophisticated pistols and the car in which the two men were travelling have been seized, the DCP added.

Thursday night’s encounter was the fourth such operation wherein bullets were exchanged between the police and suspects, ending with the arrest of the suspects. Around 3.30 am on Thursday, four persons wanted for murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana were caught after a shootout in Rohini. The four suspects allegedly fired 21 rounds while 28 bullets were fired by the raiding team. All four suspects suffered bullets in their legs.

Five days ago, the special cell had arrested two alleged gangsters after a shootout. Both men were shot in their legs. On September 28, police had arrested another alleged criminal in Delhi after an exchange of fire.