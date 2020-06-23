e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case

Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case

Safoora Zargar approached the court seeking bail on the ground that she is pregnant and has severe medical complications.

delhi Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:17 IST
Richa Banka| Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least 53 people had died and 400 others were injured in the riots in February.
Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a student of Jamia Millia Islamia who was charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in the riots in northeast Delhi earlier this year.

Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student, was granted bail on a personal and surety bond of Rs 10,000.

The high court said Zargar shall not indulge in activities for which she is being investigated and will also refrain from influencing, hampering and interfering in the ongoing probe.

In case she requires to leave the city, she will seek the permission of the concerned court, it said. She will also have to remain in touch with the investigation officer over the phone once in 15 days.

Zargar approached the court seeking bail on the ground that she is pregnant and has severe medical complications.

On Monday, the Delhi Police asked the high court for a day to “seek instructions” on Zargar’s bail plea.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, hearing the case through a video conference, allowed this after Zargar’s counsel said she has no objection to it.

The police claimed in the court that Zargar is not entitled to bail on the grounds of pregnancy as the law does not make any distinction in this regard.

Police told the court that Delhi’s jails have had many pregnant inmates and that 39 deliveries have taken place inside the prison in the past 10 years.

She was arrested on April 10 for allegedly conspiring with other persons to instigate and start riots in northeast Delhi.

Zargar earlier told the court she was only part of the protests and has denied the police allegations.

