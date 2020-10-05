e-paper
Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study

Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study

The Central Zoo Authority commissioned the study to the Energy and Resources Institute to evaluate the services provided by the zoo

Oct 05, 2020
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The study found that almost 77% of the contribution comes from the recreational and cultural services of the zoo.
The study found that almost 77% of the contribution comes from the recreational and cultural services of the zoo.(File photo)
         

Ecosystem services provided by New Delhi’s National Zoological Park are estimated to have generated Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20, a first such study has found. The value of the one-time cost of services and land provided by the zoo is estimated to be Rs 55,209.45 crore.

The Central Zoo Authority commissioned the study to the Energy and Resources Institute to evaluate the services provided by the zoo.

The study found that almost 77% of the contribution comes from the recreational and cultural services of the zoo. Education and research, the next most important services, contributed only 9% to the total economic value.

“Irrespective of the contributions, every service is important as it contributes towards the improvement of the local environment. The benefits of the zoo are not only restricted to its visitors but also reach Delhi’s citizens. Hence, it is necessary to ensure the proper maintenance of the zoo to improve its services,” the study released on Monday said.

The zoo houses 73 Indian species. They include 26 exotic species of mammals, birds, and reptiles. The zoo also plans to add species of amphibians, fish, and insects. In 2017-18, Rs 40 crore was spent on the management of these animals.

The number of tourists visiting the zoo has also grown consistently over the years, according to the study. In 2018-19, 19,568 foreign tourists and 2,692,730 domestic tourists visited the zoo.

