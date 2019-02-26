Delhiwale: Where Panipuri is served with 5 different kinds of flavoured water

It is more felt than tasted. The shell cracks open, the cold, intense spiciness floods your mouth. Before you know what is happening, it is gone.

Made of whole-wheat or sooji flour, the delicate, round, deep-fried, crisp golgappas are Delhi’s most playful snacks. The vendor pinches a hole in the hollow globe, shoves in a few boiled potato cubes and chickpeas, dips it into an earthen bowl filled with the spiced tamarind paani (water) and hands it to you.

You open your mouth wide and pop in the whole golgappa at once. The water bomb explodes inside your mouth. If it is very spicy, your feel the heat rising to your nose and ears. There can be some respite from the chickpeas and potatoes, but it may not be enough. What next? A true braveheart will ask the golgappa man to add more mirchi (chillies). The more sensible soul will request him to add the sweet tamarind chutney. No matter how pungent the water is, you will not surrender before finishing all the six or eight golgappas that come in the serving.

That’s an idyllic golgappa experience. Some folks go on and on about the golgappa joints of Chawri Bazaar, Bengali Market and Sarojini Nagar. But this is 21st century and one ought to find new places to celebrate this chaat.

Head straight to Krishna Gujjar’s one-year-old golgappa stand at the Main Market in Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad. DND Panipuri stand serves five different kinds of flavoured water—zeera (cumin), lehsun (garlic), pudina (mint), hajma hajam (digestive) and heeng (Asafoetida). Even more eye catching are the vessels in which these different flavours are stored—they are those good, old “cheeni mitti martban” in which our late grandmothers used to store the pickles. “I got these vessels from my village in Bhilwara (Rajasthan),” says the young lad.

The gentleman explains that DND stands for “Dev Narayan Darbar, a temple in my village.” He points out another pious name painted on his cart—“That’s Maa Arnia Rani... her temple is not far from my village.”

The vendor says he uses only home-made atta golgappas. “The main thing is the paani (flavoured water),” he proclaims super confidently.

To be sure, one can try all the flavours in a single serving. They are all delicious but the sweet-sour flavour of hajma hajam variety is particularly heavenly.

Mr Gujjar serves daily from 4 pm to 10 pm.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:20 IST