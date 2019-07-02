‘Depressed’ over mother’s death, 2 brothers commit suicide in Delhi’s Janakpuri: Police

Two “depressed” engineer brothers in their 20s, who hardly ever ventured out of their homes, were found hanging from ceiling fans at their home in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday morning, police said.

They had left their home without informing anyone one-and-a-half months ago and had returned only on Sunday night.

Police said that a note saying that no one should be blamed for their deaths was recovered from their home, suggesting that they had committed suicide.

The brothers lived with their wheelchair-bound father who was paralysed several years ago, police said, adding their mother died of cancer on March 23.

The brothers were depressed since the death of their mother and wouldn’t come out of their home for days on end, said the police.

Finally, they disappeared from their home one-and-a-half months ago. “They returned home at 9.30 pm on Sunday and their bodies were found hanging from two ceiling fans of their room by their domestic help around 9.30 am on Monday,” said an investigator.

Their father is a railway contractor and the brothers would help him at work. But they had stopped working, police said.

