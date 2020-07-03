e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Dilli Haats among five tourist spots to open from Saturday

Dilli Haats among five tourist spots to open from Saturday

delhi Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After being closed for more than months, three centres of Dilli Haat, Nature Bazaar, Garden of Five Senses, Azad Hind Gram, and GTB Memorial – these five tourist destinations in the Capital will be open to the public from Saturday, said the Delhi tourism department in a statement issued on Friday.

For the first 15 days of their opening, the statement further said, entry to these spots will be free in order to encourage high footfall. However, all visitors will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and will be screened on entry. Provisions for frequent hand wash will be made available, and all the premises will be sanitised periodically.

All these tourists centres were closed in March when the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was imposed. The move to open them will also bring respite to artisans and craftsmen who have shops in these centres, senior government officials said.

“These tourist spots have evolved as an integral part of the city…They offer ecological and artistic richness and give visitors a chance to take home the pleasant experience of handmade good. While people can again relish these spaces, we urge them to adhere to the safety measures and protocols that the government have set,” said Sanjay Goel, chief executive officer of the Delhi tourism department.

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In