DMRC begins trial run on Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro corridor, to open by September

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday began trial runs for the 4.29-km Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro corridor. Senior Metro officials said the corridor, known as the Grey Line, is likely to be thrown open to the public by September.

In a statement, the DMRC said that during the trial run, the interaction of the Metro train with the civil structure will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the tracks.

“The signalling trials are expected to begin in the days to come,” the statement added.

The Grey Line will comprise three stations — Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. While Dwarka and Nangli stations are elevated stations, the Najafgarh station is underground. The Delhi Metro will also add a 1.18-km extension to this section, taking the line till the Dhansa Bus Stand. The work for this extension is underway and is likely to be completed by December next year.

This will be the first time the Delhi Metro enters rural sections of Najafgarh. The Grey Line will be connected with the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Ghaziabad’s Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh.

The existing Dwarka station will be connected via an 80 metre passage connecting the old station on the Blue Line to the new corridor.

Additional parking facilities have also been provided

outside the Dwarka station, adhering to the multi-modal integration (MMI) model, to accommodate the increased traffic in the area.

Official DMRC estimates show that nearly two lakh commuters are likely to benefit from the new section.

“Earlier, commuters from Najafgarh had to come till Dwarka to take the Metro. Now, they can access the line from Najafgarh and reach Dwarka station. This area is not very well connected by public transport, so the Metro will ease commuting woes to a great extent,” a senior DMRC official said.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 04:17 IST