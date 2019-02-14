DTC launches mobile app for commuters to register complaints

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday launched a mobile application, making it easier for commuters to file complaints about their journeys through smartphones. Until now, passengers had to register their complaints by calling DTC’s central helpline number or writing a complaint at Delhi government’s public grievances monitoring system (PGMS) portal.

After launching the app, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “As soon as the complaint is lodged through the DTC app, it will directly send an alert to the concerned depot manager. After receiving the complaint, immediate action will be taken and the complainant will be informed about the action taken by authorities.”

People wanting to use the app will have to register by providing their phone numbers and they will get an OTP to verify it. Thereafter, they can lodge their complaints. Gahlot said that commuters can also check the status of their complaints on phones.

DTC managing director Manoj Kumar said the state-owned transport corporation will go digital in a phased manner, which also includes modernisation of bus depots. “In the coming days, routes and other information will also be added to the mobile app, which will be certainly very helpful for commuters,” he said.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 15:11 IST