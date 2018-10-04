DU student arrested for killing brothers who had made him ‘a laughing stock in village’

The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a 20-year-old Delhi University student, who had, along with his accomplices, allegedly shot dead two brothers in Haryana last month. The police said he wanted to avenge an assault on him last year that had made him “a laughing stock in his village”.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the arrested accused, Anshu, a resident of Haryana’s Sonepat, was arrested from Delhi’s Najafgarh on Tuesday, when he had come to meet his relatives. A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Alphonse said, “Anshu was wanted in a double murder case that was registered at a police station in Haryana’s Sonepat on September 24. His five accomplices had already been arrested by Sonepat police.”

During questioning, the DCP said, Anshu disclosed that he is a first-year (BA) student at Swami Shraddhanand College and took to crime after falling in bad company.

“Anshu had a rivalry with one Aashish alias Ashu from Haryana’s Halalpur. Last year, he got into a fight with Aashish during a wedding. Aashish allegedly thrashed Anshu, who, as a result, became a laughing stock in his village,” DCP Alphonse said, adding that Aashish had allegedly started throwing his weight around after the incident, threatening others by saying that he would beat them up the way he assaulted Anshu.

Police said Anshu has confessed that he decided to kill Aashish since he was enraged by his boastful nature. Hence, he roped in his friends Sandeep, Rohit, Mannu, Arun and Kartik, all residents of Narela, to help him kill Aashish.

On the day of the crime, the six waylaid Aashish and opened fire at him. When Aashish’s brother Himanshu rushed to his rescue, the attackers shot him as well. They then fled the crime scene. The two brothers were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to the bullet injuries during treatment.

Police said the murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the family members of the dead brothers. During probe, police identified the attackers and arrested five of them. Anshu, however, fled the city and was hiding at various places in Haryana till he was caught by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, police said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 10:43 IST